x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Elections

Poll workers contract virus, but Election Day link unclear

Before the election, officials outfitted polling places with protective gear, sanitizing supplies and social distancing markers.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, poll workers assist a voter on Election Day at Frank McCourt High School, on New York's Upper West Side. Poll workers in some states who came in contact with voters on Election Day are now reporting they have tested positive for the coronavirus despite painstaking efforts to secure election sites. To be sure, the cases cannot be tied definitely to polling places. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

WASHINGTON — Poll workers in some states who came in contact with voters on Election Day are reporting they have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Public health officials caution that there's no way to determine yet whether in-person voting on Election Day is to blame as COVID-19 spreads rapidly nationwide.

Before the election, officials outfitted polling places with protective gear, sanitizing supplies and social distancing markers.

Most poll workers were required to wear masks.

 If all the rules were followed, experts say the virus risks should have been minimal compared with other activities.

RELATED: 2,500 new COVID-19 cases reported as bar crowds celebrate Phase 3.3's opening weekend

RELATED: US surpasses 11 million confirmed coronavirus cases
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Nov 02, 2020