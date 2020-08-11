President-elect Joe Biden is planning for future after his presidential win

The electoral college will meet on December 14th to cast their official ballots for president.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — After three days of counting ballots and with some still being tallied, Joe Biden officially became the 46th President of the United States on Saturday.

Officials counted a record number of ballots but Biden's overall victory came from Pennsylvania, pushing him over the number of votes needed to win.

"The president hasn't conceded, he has every right to challenge it where the law allows a challenge. But if the president wants to challenge the election because of fraud that's a difficult case to win," Political Expert Clancy DuBos.

Despite President Trump's objections and his campaign's plans to challenge the outcome, there are now 73 days before president-elect Biden officially takes office although work has already begun.

"There's a transition period, we have to see how much Trump's officials will cooperate with Biden's officials to share information, to make sure there's a smoother transfer of power, otherwise it can be a slow process, but keep in mind Biden has been there before," Political Expert Dr. Silas Lee.

With the number of issues happening in the country currently, Biden is already making a plan of what he will take on first such as the pandemic, climate change, economic recovery and finding a way to unite a divided nation.

"He's deciding a preliminary sort of way who he's going to surround himself with, who's going to be his cabinet, who's going to be his top White House West Wing advisors, and he's starting to think about what the priorities are in terms of what gets done first, second, third, fourth," Clancy DuBos.

"You have to reassure voters in red states and blue states you have their best interests," Dr. Silas Lee.