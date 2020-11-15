x
New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Elections

Progressives look to make early mark on Biden White House

Another collection of progressive groups penned a letter to Biden urging him to "decline to nominate or hire corporate executives" in his new government.
WILMINGTON, Del. — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Progressives are pressuring President-elect Joe Biden to embrace their policy solutions to major issues. 

That comes after the election left many Democrats feeling they came up short failing to take outright control of the Senate and losing House seats. 

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee and about 40 activist groups from the party’s most liberal wing released a list of 500 people they would like to see Biden tap as he builds out his Cabinet and government.

 Another collection of progressive groups penned a letter to Biden urging him to “decline to nominate or hire corporate executives" in his new government.

