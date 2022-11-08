Proposition to require City Council approval for mayoral appointments passes in New Orleans

The amendment passed overwhelmingly and is seemingly emblematic of growing frustrations with the Mayor.

NEW ORLEANS — There was only one proposition on the ballot in New Orleans in the 2022 midterms.

The proposition would have required City Council to approve appointments for major posts.

It has passed overwhelmingly with 62% of the vote.

The Charter change allowing for @NOLACityCouncil approval of mayoral appointments passed. The people of New Orleans made clear they desire more accountability and transparency. This is a big step forward for our community and I'm proud to have co-authored this with @JPMorrell! pic.twitter.com/2SMLkC5TTf — Helena Moreno (@HelenaMorenoLA) November 9, 2022

The amendment's support may be indicative of a lack of faith in the Mayor.

“This does represent a momentous shift in New Orleans towards having more accountability for department heads,” City Councilman At large J.P. Morrell said back in October. “We’ve been doing things the same way for decades with the same results.”

Critics of this charter change had previously called it a power grab.

“There’s a big tug-of-war going on between the mayor and primarily the two council persons at large,” Bishop Tom Watson from Watson Teaching Ministries Uptown said. “It is a power grab. There’s no other way to put it.”