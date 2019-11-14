NEW ORLEANS — The Republican National Committee is reportedly spending another $1 million into the Louisiana governor's race just days before election day.

Politico reported Thursday that the RNC is doubling its investment in the hotly contested race for final get-out-the-vote efforts.

In conservative Louisiana, where voters bucked expectations and elected a Democratic governor four years ago, this year’s gubernatorial race is testing if they’re willing to do it again — or if President Donald Trump can flip the seat.

On paper, the governor’s mansion should be an easy capture for the GOP in Saturday’s runoff election, with Louisiana a deep red state and Trump considered a lock on its electoral votes next year.

But with little-known political donor Eddie Rispone as the Republican contender and nontraditional Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards on the ballot, the gubernatorial contest has reached its final days as a true tossup.

The RNC's investment into the race comes as grassroots efforts to black voters appear to be having an effect. African-American turnout during the early voting period jumped significantly above primary levels, a critical piece of Edwards’ strategy to win a second term. In addition to enthusiasm among black voters, Edwards also needs crossover support from some Republicans and independents.

To help him meet that benchmark, Edwards is reaching out to backers of Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, the primary’s third-place finisher. While Abraham endorsed Rispone, he’s done little publicly to boost Rispone, outside of his attendance at the president’s events. The GOP also is targeting Abraham’s voters, setting both of Trump’s rallies in north Louisiana, where Abraham lives and saw strong support.

Louisiana has the last of three Southern governor’s races this year, all targets of intense interest from the GOP and Trump. While Republicans kept the seat in Mississippi, they appear to have lost Kentucky’s governorship, though Republican Matt Bevin has yet to concede there.

