Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy said Thursday he supports President Donald Trump's effort to end birthright citizenship.

"I agree with the president," Cassidy said in an interview with USA Today Network. "We can't continue to have birthright tourism, people coming to America to give birth so their babies can be citizens. That's gaming the American system."

Cassidy was in northeastern Louisiana Thursday headlining an economic development conference at Louisiana Delta Community College and later a Monroe Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

Many, including Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan, have said the Constitution's 14th Amendment guarantees birthright citizenship.

But the president has said he believes he can end birthright citizenship with an executive order or congressional action rather than amending the Constitution.

"I think it will be difficult to do (with an executive order), but the president has begun the argument, and he's getting support from some legal scholars," Cassidy said.

The White House cited John Eastman, former dean at Chapman University's Fowlers Law School, and Peter Schuck, a Yale University law professors, as legal scholars who support the president's position.

On mid-term elections

"I think (Republicans) will hold the Senate, but it's 50-50 in the House," Cassidy said.

Louisiana's senior senator said the outcome in the House depends on whether voters allow their dislike of the president to outweigh the economic prosperity Cassidy believe Trump and Congress have orchestrated.

"So we'll see," Cassidy said. "Will Americans like the economic boom or are they so upset that President Trump is so unconventional that they'll vote with the Democrats? I'd like to think they'll vote with their pocketbook."

Cassidy expects a clean sweep for congressional incumbents in Louisiana, where all are heavily favored to win.

Unanimous jury verdicts

Cassidy supports Amendment No. 2, which would change Louisiana's Constitution to require unanimous jury verdicts for felony convictions.

Amendment No. 2 is on the ballot Tuesday. Louisiana is one of only two states that allow felony convictions with 10 of 12 votes.

"When we're one of only two states that's probably not a good thing," he said. "The presumption of innocence is a fundamental principle in America, and a split-jury law undermines that principle.

"Louisiana should join Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi and every other state but one (Oregon) in requiring unanimous jury decisions in all non-capital felony cases."

2019 governor's race

Cassidy said he won't signal support for a specific Republican candidate to challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards next fall, but he will support the GOP choice in a runoff.

"People prefer to make their own decision and they don't need me to tell them what to do," he said.

Cassidy's colleague Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy has said he will announce whether he will run for governor by Dec. 1. Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone has already said he will run. Congressman Ralph Abraham, R-Alto, is considering the race.

"I think we'll finally see who's running soon," Cassidy said. "Eddie, a really good guy, has already announced, and Ralph Abraham is out there along with John Kennedy.

"John Bel is a good man; I've worked well with him, but I'm looking forward to having a good Republican choice."

Central America migrant caravan

Cassidy said he supports Trump's decision to send more than 5,000 troops to the Mexican border to stop a caravan of migrants from entering the U.S. illegally.

"We have to secure our southern border," he said. "We can't have wave after wave of migrants challenging our sovereignty."

Cassidy said he believes there could be violent gang members among those in the caravan.

"America is a generous country," he said. "We take people who are truly persecuted and welcome them. But they have to come legally.

"We have to make the American people first and foremost in everything we do."

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1

