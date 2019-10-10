NEW ORLEANS — Voters in St. Bernard Parish will decide between four races when they go to the polls Saturday.

Voting ends at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.

Three St. Bernard Parish Council seats are up for grab, each drawing three different candidates. In any race where no candidate tops 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will face each other in a Nov. 16 runoff. One Constable seat is also up for grabs.

---

---



The Associated Press contributed to this report.