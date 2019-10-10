NEW ORLEANS — Voters in St. James Parish will decide seven parish-wide races when they go to the polls Saturday.

Voting ends at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.

The St. James Parish President race tops the ballot, with all candidates running as Democrats. Peter Dufrense, Brandon Keller and Wanda Dumas Pierre are campaigning for that seat.

A St. James Parish Clerk of Court and five parish council seats are also up for grabs.

In any race where no candidate tops 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will face each other in a Nov. 16 runoff.

