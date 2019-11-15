ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — St. John the Baptist Parish voters will decide two council races - one between Democrat Marvin Perrilloux and Michael Wright, who is running with no party - and the District 4 race between Democrats Frank Alexis Jr., and Tyra Duhe-Griffin.

Voting ends at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. WWL-TV will have full coverage and live election results as the votes are tallied throughout the night. Bookmark this page, and download the new WWL-TV app for updates throughout the evening.

► For a full Election recap, plus southeast Louisiana's top stories to start your workday, sign up for the 4 Things to Know email newsletter to get headlines delivered to your inbox. Click here to sign up!

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.