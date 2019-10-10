NEW ORLEANS — Voters in St. John the Baptist Parish will decide 10 parish-wide races when they go to the polls Saturday.

The St. John the Baptist Parish president and sheriff races top the ballot. There are four Democrats vying to become the next parish president. Incumbent Sheriff Mike Tregre is facing two challengers: Clarence Gray Jr. and Juan Shug Watkins Sr.

A clerk of court and seven parish council seats are also up for grabs.

In any race where no candidate tops 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will face each other in a Nov. 16 runoff.

