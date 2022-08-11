Steve Scalise announces bid for House Majority Leader

The current House Minority Whip laid out his agenda as Majority Leader if Republicans gain control of the House.

NEW ORLEANS — Steve Scalise (R-La.), fresh off an overwhelming victory in Tuesday’s Midterm elections, said he is seeking to become the next majority leader of the U.S. House of Representatives.

In a letter published on his congressional website, the current House Minority Whip laid out his agenda as Majority Leader if Republicans gain control of the House.

“With this bold, conservative agenda in mind, I am asking for your support to be the next House Majority Leader,” Scalise writes. “The American people deserve a House of Representatives that can move the agenda that was promised to them on the campaign trail. As your Majority Leader, I will work relentlessly to usher our vision through the House and show the country how conservative ideas can solve the problems that families are facing.”

Scalise currently serves as House Minority Whip, the second most powerful Republican in Congress behind House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. If Republicans become the majority party in the House, it is possible that McCarthy could be selected as the next Speaker of the House, leaving room for Scalise to ascend.

Scalise said he intends to revamp the congressional committee process, end proxy voting and remote committee operations, and put forth a predictable Congressional schedule to help members plan time in Washington and back in their home districts.

“The American people have been clear that it is time for a new direction in this country,” Scalise said. “I am proud to be a part of this new House Republican Majority, and am confident that we will rise to the occasion, pull together, and deliver on our bold, conservative agenda.”

In his victory speech on Tuesday, Scalise hit on familiar Republican campaign themes in his victory speech, including the high price of gasoline and the need for policies to increase American oil production, while casting Democrats as soft on crime.