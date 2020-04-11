WWL-TV Projection: Steve Scalise wins reelection bid for 7th term

Scalise is more than just a Louisiana fixture. He is the No. 2 in the House GOP caucus as the House Minority Whip.

NEW ORLEANS — Steve Scalise has won another 2-year term in Congress, handily beating both the Democrat and Libertarian candidates vying to take him down, according to an Eyewitness News analysis of the race.

WWL-TV projects that Scalise will win the election by a landslide, with early returns showing him up 86% in the vote tally.

Scalise, R-Jefferson, first won his seat in 2008, and has sat comfortably there since. None of his opponents has come within 32 percentage points of his final vote totals in any of his reelection bids.

Scalise is more than just a Louisiana fixture. He is the No. 2 in the House GOP caucus as the House Minority Whip.

In 2020, he touted a multitude of infrastructure projects in his district he has helped bring funding to, including flood protection and coastal restoration projects.

Over the course of the 2020 election cycle, Scalise raised more than $50 million. Much of that money didn't stay in the district because of his almost assured win. His campaign instead funneled most of that money to other Republican candidates in tougher House races.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.