Tangipahoa Parish Election Results 2022

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Voters in Tanigpahoa Parish will go to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 to decide races on the local, state and federal level.

Every voter in Louisiana will have a U.S. Senate seat and eight Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. Most voters will also have a U.S. House of Representatives seat on the ballot.

Ballots in Tangipahoa Parish will not include any propositions.

In Louisiana's “jungle primary" all candidates regardless of party run against each other on the same ballot. If no one candidate tops 50% in that primary, the top two vote-getters advance to a head-to-head runoff.

Polling locations close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. WWL-TV will have full coverage and live election results as the votes are tallied throughout the night. Bookmark this page, and download the WWL-TV app for updates throughout the evening.