TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Voters in Tangipahoa Parish will decide between 17 parish races when they go to the polls Saturday.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's race tops the ballot, with incumbent Democrat Sheriff Daniel Edwards facing challenges from two Republicans: Cameron Crockett and Arden Wells.

Several parish council and Ponchatoula Council seats are also up for grabs. Ponchatoula residents will also vote for mayor and police chief. Independence voters will vote for mayor.

In any race where no candidate tops 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will face each other in a Nov. 16 runoff.

