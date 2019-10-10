TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Voters in Terrebonne Parish will decide 18 races when they go to the polls Saturday.

Voting ends at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. WWL-TV will have full coverage and live election results as the votes are tallied throughout the night. Bookmark this page, and download the new WWL-TV app for updates throughout the evening.

The Terrebonne Parish president and sheriff's race tops the ballot. Incumbent Republican Parish President Gordon Dove is facing a challenge by Independent David McCormick.

There are seven candidates vying to become the parish's next sheriff. Several parish council seats and millages are also up for vote.

In any race where no candidate tops 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will face each other in a Nov. 16 runoff.

---

---

The Associated Press contributed to this report.