Despite anxiety, there's nothing to do but wait as the votes are tallied

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — In the age of internet, Instagram and instant gratification, we must wait for a relatively small group of election workers to count votes which will ultimately settle the presidential race.

“Of course everybody wants a result fast, but if this is what it takes to get the final result, the real result and make sure that every ballot is counted, I’m with it however long it takes,” Devin Lewis said.

“I can live with the waiting part, democracy takes time to play out,” Bruce Shannon said.

Bruce Shannon and Devin Lewis both agree on the need for patience, even if they disagree on President Trump.

“Just my humble opinion, but people in the news media and the different cycles villainized this guy from day one. They tried to get him out of office from day one,” Shannon said.

“Trump, he lays out a lot of promises he hasn’t kept, it’s from day one,” Lewis said.

It may seem like Trump supporters and those pulling for Joe Biden are living in different realities. That may reflect the opposing views of the candidates, including the ones they hold on the final vote count.

“This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election, quite frankly we did win this election,” President Trump said after the polls closed nationwide.

“As of I’ve said all along, it’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who has won this election. That’s the decision of the American people,” Joe Biden said on Tuesday night.

You could argue that heading into this election, we’ve been the divided States of America. Whether the election results get us closer to being united is anybody’s guess.

“We villainize people, there’s no politeness any more it seems,” Bruce Shannon said.

“There’s just a lot of anger and hate. It’s just real stressful times,” Devin Lewis said.

At the time of this article, who will lead the nation through those times still in question.

