Thousands rally behind Trump, insisting he won race he lost

Supporters along streets in Washington erupted in cheers when the president's morning motorcade passed by as he made his way to his Virginia golf club.

WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON (AP) — Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Washington, D.C., and some other cities on Saturday, a week after the presidential race was called for Democrat Joe Biden.

Their chants and cheers tracked Trump's own false claims that he, not Biden, actually won the Nov. 3 election.

Supporters along streets in Washington erupted in cheers when the president's morning motorcade passed by as he made his way to his Virginia golf club.

In Delray Beach, Florida, several hundred people marched, some carrying signs reading “Count every vote” and “We cannot live under a Marxist government.” Protesters also gathered in Phoenix and Lansing, Michigan.