Vote 4 Louisiana | What do you need to register to vote in Louisiana?

NEW ORLEANS — People registering to vote in Louisiana need to have proof of age, residency, and an ID card or driver's license.

If you're registering online through Louisiana's online voter portal, you'll need a Louisiana driver's license or ID that has an audit code.

If registering in person at a parish registrar of voters' office, you'll need to proof of age, residency, and an ID card or driver's license, and if you have a Louisiana driver's license then you must bring it.

If you do not have a Louisiana driver's license you can bring either your birth certificate or other documents that "reasonably and sufficiently" established your identity, age and residence.

If you have no driver's license, special Louisiana ID or social security number, you can provide a picture ID, a utility bill, payroll check or government document that includes your name and address.

If registering at a mandated site — like one of the government offices listed below — you can use whatever ID said agency or office requires there.

The requirements for voter registration are the same, regardless of the registration method, but the deadlines are different.

Registering to vote in person or by mail in Louisiana for the November election has the earliest deadline: Oct. 5.

Here's a list of places where you can register to vote in person:

Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (click or tap for locations)

Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services

WIC offices

food stamp offices

Medicaid offices

offices serving persons with disabilities such as the Deaf Action Centers and Independent Living Offices

Armed Forces recruitment offices

According to the Louisiana's election and voting website, people registering to vote by mail have to do the following:

Download the Louisiana Voter Registration Application or the National Voter Registration Application (Click, tap or scroll down for the applications.) Print the form and fill it out. Find the address of your parish's Registrar of Voter's Office (Click, tap or scroll down for the full list.) Mail the complete form to your local Registrar of Voter's Office before or on Oct. 5. Applications mailed must be received in an envelope postmarked Oct. 5 or earlier. Make sure you get a verification mailing card back within two weeks of mailing your application. It's sent back to confirm your address. If you don't get one, contact your parish's Registrar of Voter's Office.

For more information on voting on the November election click here.

Louisiana Voter Registration Application

National Voter Registration Application:

List of Louisiana Registrar of Voter Offices:

