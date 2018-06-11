NEW ORLEANS - Tuesday, November 6 is Election Day in Louisiana and across the United States.

When and where can I vote? What should I bring?

On Tuesday, Nov. 6, polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

When you go to cast your vote, you will be asked to identify yourself with either a photo ID or signature on a voter affidavit. You may use a driver's license, a Louisiana special ID or some other generally recognized picture ID that has your name and signature. You may wish to contact your local Registrar of Voters Office for specific locations, dates and times.

Popular ride-sharing companies Lyft and Uber are offering their passengers discounted, and in some cases free, rides on Election Day.

►ORLEANS VOTERS: Some polling places have moved in Orleans Parish due to construction.

What is on my ballot in Louisiana?

Louisiana has one statewide position on the ballot - a special election to fill a secretary of state seat vacated because of a sexual harassment scandal.

Beyond filling that elections chief job, Louisiana voters Tuesday are deciding whether to return six U.S. House incumbents to Washington for another term and whether to rewrite six provisions in the state constitution.

Voters will also decide whether fantasy sports games through online sites such as DraftKings and FanDuel will be legalized in Louisiana.

If voters in a parish vote against it, people could not legally play the cash-league games on their smartphones or computers while in that community. If voters in a parish support allowing the fantasy sports games, lawmakers would have to decide how to regulate and tax the games and the state's gambling board also would need to devise regulations.

What do the 6 Louisiana constitutional amendments mean?

Among the constitutional amendments are proposals that would require unanimous jury verdicts for all felony convictions in Louisiana and would make convicted felons in Louisiana wait five years after serving their sentences before they can run for office.

What will the weather be like for Election Day?

It looks like it will be a warm and soggy Election Day in Southeast Louisiana. Grab your umbrella as you head to the polls.

Where can I see who won?

Eyewitness News will have live updates across Southeast Louisiana throughout the day on TV and on WWLTV.com. Our special midterm election coverage begins when polls closed at 8 p.m.

Eyewitness News at 10 p.m. will have highlights from the different race results at 10 p.m.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.

