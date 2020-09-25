Vote 4 Louisiana | Want to vote early in Louisiana? Here's how

For the Nov. 3, 2020 election, Louisiana registrars of voters will open their offices 8 a.m. and close them at 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday: Oct. 16-27

NEW ORLEANS — Anyone registered to vote can vote early, according to Louisiana's election and voting website.

Voters who want to vote early for any election in Lousiana can do so in person at their parish Registrar of Voters Office or at designated locations in their parish from 14 to seven days before any election.

For the Nov. 3, 2020 election, Louisiana registrars of voters will open their offices 8 a.m. and close them at 7 p.m. for each day of early voting: Oct. 16-27 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 18 and Sunday, Oct. 25)

When you go to cast your vote early, you will be asked to identify yourself with either a photo ID or signature on a voter affidavit.

Here's what you can use for that:

Louisiana driver’s license

Louisiana special identification card

United States military ID-card that has the applicant's name & picture

Other generally recognized picture identification card that has your name and signature

Nov. 3, 2020 Presidential General and Open Congressional Primary Election

Early voting is Oct. 16-27 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 18 and Sunday, Oct. 25) from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...

New Orleans News from WWL - Apps on Google Play Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events.