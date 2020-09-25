Vote 4 Louisiana | Want to vote early in Louisiana? Here's how

x
For the Nov. 3, 2020 election, Louisiana registrars of voters will open their offices 8 a.m. and close them at 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday: Oct. 16-27

NEW ORLEANS — Anyone registered to vote can vote early, according to Louisiana's election and voting website.

Voters who want to vote early for any election in Lousiana can do so in person at their parish Registrar of Voters Office or at designated locations in their parish from 14 to seven days before any election. 

For the Nov. 3, 2020 election, Louisiana registrars of voters will open their offices 8 a.m. and close them at 7 p.m. for each day of early voting: Oct. 16-27 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 18 and Sunday, Oct. 25)

When you go to cast your vote early, you will be asked to identify yourself with either a photo ID or signature on a voter affidavit.

Here's what you can use for that:

  • Louisiana driver’s license
  • Louisiana special identification card
  • United States military ID-card that has the applicant's name & picture
  • Other generally recognized picture identification card that has your name and signature

Nov. 3, 2020 Presidential General and Open Congressional Primary Election

Early voting is Oct. 16-27 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 18 and Sunday, Oct. 25) from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

