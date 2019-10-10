WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — Voters in Washington Parish will decide 13 races when they go to the polls Saturday.

Voting ends at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Washington Parish president and sheriff races top the ballot. Incumbent Democrat Parish President Richard Thomas Jr. is facing a challenge from Republican Ryan Seal.

Three Democrats are campaigning for sheriff's office, including incumbent Randy Seal, Olander Smith and Demille Topps.

The Washington Coroner and several parish council seats are also up for grabs.

In any race where no candidate tops 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will face each other in a Nov. 16 runoff.

