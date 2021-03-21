Watch at 8 pm: Election coverage and live results

WWL-TV will have election results scrolling across the screen and will cut to live news as it happens.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana voters are casting ballots for two vacant U.S. House seats in special elections.

Saturday's primary elections aren’t expected to shake up the parties’ balance of power but could add a woman to the state’s all-male congressional delegation.

Women are among the top contenders in both competitions. Republican Julia Letlow is vying for the northeast Louisiana-based seat her husband Luke Letlow won in December but couldn’t fill because of his death from COVID-19 complications.

She's among 12 candidates seeking the 5th District seat.