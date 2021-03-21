Watch at 8 pm: Election coverage and live results

x
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana voters are casting ballots for two vacant U.S. House seats in special elections. 

Saturday's primary elections aren’t expected to shake up the parties’ balance of power but could add a woman to the state’s all-male congressional delegation. 

Women are among the top contenders in both competitions. Republican Julia Letlow is vying for the northeast Louisiana-based seat her husband Luke Letlow won in December but couldn’t fill because of his death from COVID-19 complications. 

She's among 12 candidates seeking the 5th District seat. 

The seat representing the New Orleans-based 2nd District is open because Democrat Cedric Richmond took a job with President Joe Biden. Fifteen candidates are in that race.

