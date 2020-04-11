Watch Live: Louisiana and U.S. Election Coverage on WWL-TV

Live Louisiana election coverage from WWL-TV's political analysts.

NEW ORLEANS — WWL-TV is broadcasting live on digital with analysis and election results all night long.

All of the Louisiana Congressional races are up for grabs but none is expected to change hands and only one will be competitive.

Senator Bill Cassidy is also expected to be easily re-elected and President Trump is expected to call the State of Louisiana easily.

Meanwhile in the nation's race for the balance of power and the White House, results and analysis will be given by political analyst Clancy DuBos and pollster Ron Faucheux.