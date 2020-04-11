x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Elections

Watch Live: Louisiana and U.S. Election Coverage on WWL-TV

Live Louisiana election coverage from WWL-TV's political analysts.

NEW ORLEANS — WWL-TV is broadcasting live on digital with analysis and election results all night long.

All of the Louisiana Congressional races are up for grabs but none is expected to change hands and only one will be competitive.

Senator Bill Cassidy is also expected to be easily re-elected and President Trump is expected to call the State of Louisiana easily.

Meanwhile in the nation's race for the balance of power and the White House, results and analysis will be given by political analyst Clancy DuBos and pollster Ron Faucheux. 

Click for complete Louisiana and presidential race results

WWL-TV is also live at several campaign headquarters around the state of Louisiana. 

 

RELATED: Presidential Election 2020: Live results from across the US

RELATED: Live blog updates: Biden holds narrow lead over Trump with 17 states called by AP

 