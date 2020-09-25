Who can register to vote? List of requirements

Here's a list of requirements that must be met for anyone to register to vote. Also, what you'll need to bring.

NEW ORLEANS — Here's a list of requirements that must be met for anyone to register to vote in Lousiana:

be a U.S. citizen;

be 17 years old (16 years old if registering in person at the Registrar of Voters Office or at the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles), but must be 18 years old to vote;

not be under an order of imprisonment for conviction of a felony or, other criminal exceptions

not be under a judgment of full interdiction for mental incompetence or partial interdiction with suspension of voting rights;

reside in the state and parish in which you seek to register; and

must be registered at least 20 days prior to an election if registering through our GeauxVote Online Registration System with a Louisiana driver's license or Louisiana special ID card or 30 days prior to an election if registering in person or by mail to be eligible to vote in that particular election. If mailing in an application, the application or envelope must be postmarked 30 days prior to the first election in which you seek to vote.

If registering in person at a parish Registrar of Voters Office, you'll need to proof of age, residency, and an ID card or driver's license, and if you have a Louisiana driver's license then you must bring it.

If you do not have a Louisiana driver's license you can bring either your birth certificate or other documents that "reasonably and sufficiently" established your identity, age and residence.

If you have no driver's license, special Louisiana ID or social security number, you can provide a picture ID, a utility bill, payroll check or government document that includes your name and address.

If registering at a mandated site — like one of the government offices listed below — you can use whatever ID said agency or office requires there.

The requirements for voter registration are the same, regardless of the registration method, but the deadlines are different.

Registering to vote in person or by mail in Louisiana for the November election has the earliest deadline: Oct. 5.

Here's a list of places where you can register to vote in person:

Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (click or tap for locations)

Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services

WIC offices

food stamp offices

Medicaid offices

offices serving persons with disabilities such as the Deaf Action Centers and Independent Living Offices

Armed Forces recruitment offices

