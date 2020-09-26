Vote 4 Louisiana | Voting in November election? Start here: WWLTV's Voter Guide

Looking for information you'll need to get ready for the November election? This is a good place to start.

Register To Vote:

Make sure you can vote in Louisiana — and find your polling place.

To check if you are registered to vote, start here.

If you are not registered, the deadline to register in person for the Nov. 3 presidential general and open congressional primary elections depends on how you plan to register.

To participate in any election in Louisiana, people registering to vote using the state's GeauxVote Online Registration System with a Louisiana driver's license or special ID card have up until 20 days before the election to register, and that date is Oct. 13.

You should make sure you can register online before Oct 5. just in case you have to register sooner. If registering by mail or in person, that deadline is Oct. 5.

If you are registered, you can use these links to find your registration, or change your party affiliation or contact information.

Know Your Deadlines:

Keep your eye on these important upcoming dates:

Oct. 5 is the deadline to register in person or by mail, but even if you plan to register later through Louisiana's online voter portal, you should make sure you can register online before Oct 5.

Oct. 13 is the deadline to register through Louisiana's online voter portal, but you should make sure you can register online before Oct 5 — because if you don't qualify to register online, you'll have to register in person or by mail, both of which due on Oct. 5.

This year, early voting is Oct. 16-27 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 18 and Sunday, Oct. 25) from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is Oct. 30. Once the application is accepted by the registrar of voters, you can vote by mail.

Mail-in ballots must make it to your registrar's office by no later than Nov. 2, the day before the election.

Nov. 3 is Election Day.

Vote! And stay on the top of the election by tuning in to WWLTV, downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play, following us on Facebook or Twitter, or by going to WWLTV.com

What's on the ballot?

Americans will vote for the next president of the United States on Election Day, but Louisianans will also be voting in their Open Congressional Primary election.

Louisianans will also vote for candidates for the state's six seats in the House of Representatives, but Louisiana's primary elections are unlike most — all candidates for an office run together in one election, regardless of their party affiliations.

Candidates for those seats who receive more than 50% of the vote on Nov. 3 will win their respective seats, but if no single candidate in a congressional race gets more than 50%, the top two candidates run in a second election on Dec. 5, where the candidate with the most votes wins.

Voters don't have to be registered to a specific party to vote in either election. 3.

