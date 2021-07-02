Franklinton Board of Aldermen calls on Attorney General after mayor appoints new police chief without board approval

The video above is from January 2021

FRANKLINTON, La. — In Washington Parish, there’s a question of who the legal police chief is in the town of Franklinton. An opinion from the attorney general’s office said the newly elected Mayor Greg Route does not have the authority to appoint or remove top positions in the town.

In January Mayor Route made several appointments, but it was the position of the police chief that led to a squabble with the board of aldermen. Mayor Route appointed Olander Smith to serve the new administration. That appointment was done without board approval, which Mayor Route said he believed was in his power to do.

A majority of the board objected to the move. That led to the town reaching out to the attorney general’s office for an opinion. In the meantime, Smith was sworn in as chief in January, ousting former chief Justin Brown.

With the return of the AG’s opinion, Brown released this statement to Eyewitness News:

“I'm appreciative of Attorney General Jeff Landry and his office. Their work ensures, amongst other things, the rule of law is adhered to without prejudice.

Our town has experienced an unnecessary injustice which has caused division. For that, I am saddened.

My father, a former police officer, gave me some advice many years ago when I expressed my desire to be a law enforcement officer. First, if the job was merely about enforcement of the law and helping people, it would be easy. It's not so expected it to be hard. Second, treat everyone with respect and remember, whatever a person is going through, it is the most important thing to them at that moment; even if it doesn't seem like it to you.

The Attorney General's opinion very closely mimics down to the exact case and laws I cited the evening I was unlawfully removed from office. It is my duty to know the law and that which governs our actions as public officials. I am diligent in adherence to the law and take full responsibility in err; I trust others will hold themselves to the same standard.

Lastly, during my inauguration, I stated my appointment as the Chief of Police was God's timing, not mine. I still feel that way, I always will. God has a plan for each of us. We glorify His name when we fulfill His plan for our lives. I pray I will always meet his expectations.”

An attorney general’s opinion is not a court ruling of any sort, but merely a legal guide to questions. Saturday evening Mayor Route said he wasn’t ready to release a statement at this time.