x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

GeauxVote app and online resource portal experiencing technical issues LA Sec. State says

The app and portal is giving users a slow connection due to the volume of users accessing the portal.
Credit: (Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP, File
Voting machines are set up and ready for use on Oct. 15, 2020, in New Orleans. On Nov. 8, 2022, Louisiana voters go to the polls, just like in states across the country. Only they'll technically be voting in a primary election that includes candidates from all corners. Their votes may determine which candidates will occupy offices at all levels of the state's government, or which candidates go on to a runoff. (Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP, File)

NEW ORLEANS — Voters looking for election resource information online or through the GeauxVote app are experiencing technical issues.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin confirm the issue in a tweet today.

Related Articles

While the app is still functioning, users report experiencing slow connections to the app and the secretary of state’s website.

The voting app allows voters to find polling locations and view a sample ballot.

Click here to report a typo.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

More Videos

In Other News

2022 Midterm Elections: Key races to watch

Before You Leave, Check This Out