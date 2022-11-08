GeauxVote app and online resource portal experiencing technical issues LA Sec. State says

The app and portal is giving users a slow connection due to the volume of users accessing the portal.

NEW ORLEANS — Voters looking for election resource information online or through the GeauxVote app are experiencing technical issues.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin confirm the issue in a tweet today.

The GeauxVote app, online portal, and Elections hotline are currently experiencing technical difficulties. If you have questions, please contact your parish registrar of voters or email elections@sos.la.gov. — La. Sec. of State (@Louisiana_sos) November 8, 2022

While the app is still functioning, users report experiencing slow connections to the app and the secretary of state’s website.

The voting app allows voters to find polling locations and view a sample ballot.