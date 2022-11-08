GeauxVote app and online resource portal experiencing technical issues LA Sec. State says

NEW ORLEANS — Voters looking for election resource information online or through the GeauxVote app are experiencing technical issues.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin confirm the issue in a tweet today.
While the app is still functioning, users report experiencing slow connections to the app and the secretary of state’s website.
The voting app allows voters to find polling locations and view a sample ballot.
