Georgia's Senate runoff, election results | Secretary of State live update

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has won reelection for Georgia governor against Stacey Abrams. The county-by-county election and the race for the U.S. Senate results continue to roll in for the 2022 Midterm Election.

2 p.m. | The Secretary of State's Office provided an update on election results from Georgia's Capitol. Watch the full news conference below.

12:45 p.m. | Georgia's Secretary of State Office will host a news conference on Election Day results on Wednesday at 2 p.m. State election leaders are expected to address the U.S. Senate race runoff.

12:32 p.m. | Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock and GOP candidate Herschel Walker will fight for Georgia's seat through December. NBC News projects the Senate race will head to a runoff.

BREAKING: Georgia Senate race between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker heads to runoff, @NBCNews projects.https://t.co/J6CmIs2pEz — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 9, 2022

10:38 a.m. | NBC News is projecting Burt Jones as the winner in Georgia's Lieutenant Governor race.

Jones released a statement shortly after stating: “What a great win! Jan and I are so grateful to the people of Georgia for their vote of confidence, and I am truly honored to be the next Lieutenant Governor of the great state of Georgia.

Thank you Georgia!



I’m so grateful for the tremendous support—and while we’ve still got a few votes left to count, I’m so excited about the opportunity to be your next Lieutenant Governor! pic.twitter.com/UBSe6NfueX — Burt Jones (@burtjonesforga) November 9, 2022

9:55 a.m. | NBC News is projecting Chris Carr as the winner in Georgia's Attorney General race.

6:30 a.m. | Mableton is going to become a city next year, voters decided on Tuesday. Meanwhile, residents in Atlanta passed a measure allowing for an extension on the hours allowed to purchase alcohol on Sundays.

5:30 a.m. | Georgians may be heading back to the polls for another go at the U.S. Senate seat. So far, neither Warnock nor Walker has reached the margin for victory.

2:30 a.m. | Gabriel Sterling added Georgia Secretary of State's Brad Raffensperger's election team is calling it a night. "Thank you to the great Georgia voters and elections and poll workers in all 159 counties. Y’all did us proud this election," he said in a tweet.

2:07 a.m. | Georgia Secretary of State Office Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Sterling tweeted "while county officials are still doing the detailed work on counting the votes, we feel it is safe to say there will be a runoff for the US Senate here in Georgia slated for December 6."