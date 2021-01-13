Impeachment vote set for today; progress continues toward Georgia Senate certification | Live updates

The House convenes at 9 a.m. this morning to take up the matter.

ATLANTA — The U.S. House of Representatives appears set to conduct a vote on impeaching President Donald Trump today, a final rebuke with a week to go until Joe Biden's inauguration.

It comes after Vice President Mike Pence notified House Speaker Nancy Pelosi he would not invoke the 25th Amendment to initiate the president's removal from office last night.

A single article of impeachment introduced on Tuesday alleges that the president "committed a high Crime and Misdemeanor against the Nation by inciting an insurrection" in stoking a mob of his supporters at a rally that preceded the sacking the U.S. Capitol last week.

It also asserts Trump "remains a clear and present danger to the Constitution and our democracy" with law enforcement agencies on alert for potential continued protests in D.C. and at state capitols around the country ahead of Biden's inauguration.

The House convenes at 9 a.m. this morning to take up the matter.

Meanwhile, Georgia counties continue to progress toward certifying last week's Senate runoff results. According to the Secretary of State's website, 96 of the state's 159 counties - just more than 60% - have no certified their results.

They have a deadline of Friday to complete certification. At least one, Bartow County, has initiated its own hand count audit to assure public confidence.

The county said it has "no reason to think the results of the runoff are not accurate."

6:00 a.m. | Good morning! If you're interested in the impeachment process, you can read about it here.

Georgia features heavily in the House Judiciary Committee report in support of impeachment, appearing more than 100 times in the document.