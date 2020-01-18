BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Senate's new Republican president will continue a tradition for bipartisan leadership across the majority-GOP chamber's subject-matter committees.

But Republicans will take charge of the key financial and redistricting panels. Senate President Page Cortez released the membership breakdown of the Senate's 17 standing committees Friday.

He named Republican as leaders of 12 panels and gave Democrats the chairmanships of five panels. But the most closely-watched committees with domain over the budget, taxes and the redrawing of political district lines will be firmly in Republican hands.

Cortez was unanimously elected Senate president Monday when the new legislative term began.

