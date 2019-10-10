NEW ORLEANS — Vice President Mike Pence came to Kenner this past Saturday. Two days later, President Donald Trump's son arrived in Lafayette. On Friday, the President himself holds a rally in Lake Charles.

In terms of politics, the GOP is pulling out the big guns to get a Republican into the Louisiana governor's office.

"You're seeing a lot of interest from all around the country to see that we can flip the only state where the governor is Democrat in the Southern states," said Republican Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise.

Like other GOP members who've visited the state recently, Congressman Scalise won't say if he endorses Eddie Rispone or Ralph Abraham. Right now, the GOP doesn't seem to care which Republican wins the race. Its mission is to make sure it won’t be Democrat John Bel Edwards.

The GOP’s message: Louisiana loses with Edwards.

"You see Louisiana getting held back right now behind the South. Every other southern state is growing we're the only southern state that's lost population,” Scalise said.

"John Bel Edwards is a moderate Dem. He's been good for Louisiana. He inherited a $2 billion deficit. We know have a $500 million surplus," said Democratic Louisiana Congressman Cedric Richmond.

Congressman Richmond emphasized that Edwards is pro-life, and in his words solid on Louisiana issues. Democrats have been trying to frame the race as a choice between building on progress with Edwards or a return to the budget deficits of former Republican Governor Bobby Jindal.

"They just want a new governor that is Republican with an “R” behind their name. They have absolutely no interest in the well-being of the people of Louisiana," Congressman Richmond said.

The choice of course, will be up to the people of Louisiana. Edwards is currently the only Democratic governor in the deep South. On Friday, the President will do his part to make sure that becomes a fact of political history.