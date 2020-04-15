BATON ROUGE, La. — Republican state senators have blocked an emergency plan to expand early voting and mail-in balloting options for Louisiana’s July presidential primary in response to the coronavirus.

GOP Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin ran into a wall of opposition from his fellow Republicans for his proposal. They objected to its broadening of Louisiana’s current allowances for people to vote absentee by mail.

The Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee rejected Ardoin's plan with a 5-1 vote.

Sen. Ed Price of Gonzales, the lone Democrat, was the lone supporter.

Louisiana GOP lawmakers have said they were against the plan because the mail-in expansion was "too extreme." According to the Advocate, Ardoin's plan would have allowed people who don't normally qualify for absentee ballots to cast their vote by mail, including:

People with serious underlying health conditions

People 60 years old or older

people subject to stay-at-home, quarantine or isolation orders

people experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and seeking a medical diagnosis

those unable to appear in public because of concerns that they were exposed to the virus

The Advocate reports that Ardoin estimated that the expansion would lead to about 375,000 people voting by mail in the primary, compared to about 63,000 in 2016.

Senators suggested Ardoin should make changes and return with a new proposal. But Ardoin said he's not certain he can negotiate a redesigned plan in time to order supplies he’ll need to conduct a safe election.

Two upcoming election days in Louisiana, including the state’s presidential preference primary, have been pushed back again due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The state’s presidential preference primary election will now be scheduled for July 11. A general election that had been set for July 25 has been rescheduled to August 15.

