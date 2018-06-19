BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards asked lawmakers to put politics aside as he implored them Monday to shore up the state's budget by passing new taxes.

It's the last chance, Edwards said, to save TOPS, senior centers and veterans cemeteries and prevent massive prisoner releases and state employee layoffs before next year's budget and its $648 million shortfall takes effect July 1.

"The time for solutions is now," Edwards said in his address to lawmakers as they opened a 10-day Special Session. "No more excuses. The citizens of this state have waited long enough. They deserve results – now."

But this is the third time this spring Edwards has called a Special Session asking lawmakers to raise taxes to mitigate next year's shortfall and the first two crashed with little action.

The shortfall is looming because $1.4 billion in temporary taxes expire on June 30 with the bulk of the revenue generated from a one-cent sales tax.

Lawmakers have, however, passed a budget that was signed into law by Edwards spelling out the cuts and how any new tax revenue would be allocated.

The budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year health care, hospitals and nursing home patients, but imposes deep cuts to virtually every other program and agency.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, has filed a supplemental budget bill to make alterations, but Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, said he isn't receptive to rehashing the budget.

Edwards, a Democrat, wants lawmakers to raise about $550 million by enacting a one-half cent sales tax and eliminated some sales tax breaks for industry.

But the Republican-controlled House has rejected Edwards two previous calls this spring.

"Everyone in this chamber knows the real reason we're back here today for our seventh Special Session (since 2016) is not disagreements over policy — it's politics," he said. "And that's simply inexcusable."

"The people of Louisiana deserve better than that. Our students deserve better. Our children deserve better. Our seniors and veterans deserve better.

"This will be our last opportunity to give them the security they need and the peace of mind they deserve so that they can get back to living without fear of the services they depend on being eliminated, or carved up on the chopping block."

House GOP Chairman Lance Harris of Alexandria has said he's optimistic a compromise can be reached that would include some amount of new taxes, but he insists there be no growth when compared to the current budget.

"We want to make sure our critical needs are funded and that may (require) a small amount of revenue," Harris said. "But we can't grow government when our economy has retracted the past two years and our population is stagnant."

Edwards said lawmakers can't leave constituents who rely on TOPS and critical services empty-handed again.

"For those keeping score based on politics, let me tell you now that – in the end – none of us in this chamber will win," he said. "But this is not about us – if we fail, the biggest losers will be the people we represent.

"It never was supposed to be about us. It has always been about the people we serve. Let’s make sure they win."

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1

