Governor John Bel Edwards fought for his political life last year, holding off a Republican opponent who was also backed by President Trump. He won a second term, but he'll likely have to keep fighting Republicans in the years ahead.

"If you thought 2019 was a tough year, wait until you see 2020, it's not going to be pretty," Eyewitness News Political Analyst Clancy Dubos said.

Republicans controlling the state legislature is not new for Edwards. The GOP had control of it during his first term, but Dubos says the recent elections ushered in a different brand of republicans.

"You got a whole new wave coming in. Those that are returning, many of them were part of that hardcore, right wing that thought compromise was a dirty word,” Dubos said. “You have more of them now, and less of those who are willing to compromise."

In his first term, Edwards worked with Republicans to pull the state out of the massive budget deficits from the Jindal administration. He also managed to get teachers their first pay raise in a decade. In term two, Dubos says Edwards could target goals in higher education funding and economic development. To get that accomplished, he'll have to work with the state GOP which Dubos says needs to offer its own legislative agenda.

"They need to come up with a vision, and say here our bills, this what we stand for instead of just being the party of no,” Dubos said.

Will democrats and republicans clash or compromise? It may be a new year, but the themes are certainly familiar.

