Get ready to see more attack advertisements from both candidates for Louisiana governor.

“The forecast for the governor’s race is an intense advertising storm from now until November 16th,” said WWL-TV political analyst Clancy DuBos.

At the Oct. 9 debate ahead of the primary, Governor John Bel Edwards made a point to say his campaign had not paid for a single negative advertisement. That has now changed with several new ads attacking his opponent Eddie Rispone, including one comparing him to former Governor Bobby Jindal.

“John Bel Edwards began his campaign talking about his Republican opponents wanting to take Louisiana back to the Bobby Jindal era,” said DuBos. “Framing Eddie Rispone’s campaign with Bobby Jindal and his record is natural.”

WWL-TV asked the Edwards campaign about the reason for the change.

“By the end of the primary, Eddie Rispone had already spent millions of dollars on false attack ads against the governor,” said Eric Holl, spokesman for John Bel for Louisiana.

“In fact, his ads were so false that Republican law enforcement officials spoke out against them. As we shift from the primary election into the runoff election, it’s important for voters to know about Eddie Rispone’s record as the ultimate insider, who’s made himself rich while hurting working people. He has no business being our governor,” added Holl.

DuBos says the governor is changing his advertising strategy because while he got a respectable portion of the vote in the primary, it was less than he was aiming for and attack ads can work, if done right.

“There is such a thing as attacking too much,” said DuBos. “It’s not a bright line. I can’t tell you where it is, but voters know it when they see it.”

Eddie Rispone has spent millions in attack ads. DuBos says it’s a way to get himself noticed and it seems to have worked.

“Rispone started out in last place. Ralph Abraham was 20 points ahead of Eddie Rispone six months ago,” said DuBos. “Now Rispone (is) second so he needs to take down the guy who is first.”

In addition to advertisements comparing Rispone to Jindal, you can expect other ads attacking his integrity and experience. Rispone, on the other hand, has new ads continuing to align himself with President Donald Trump, who is very popular in Louisiana.

WWL-TV reached out the Rispone campaign to ask the reason for their attack ads. They did not want to comment.

Some attack ads aren't coming from the campaigns necessarily but from both Democrat and Republican political action committees. WWL-TV reached out those PACs but did not hear back.

