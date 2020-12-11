Governor Edwards' COVID emergency orders being challenged in court

NEW ORLEANS — Governor John Bel Edwards emergency orders around the COVID virus will face a challenge in court Thursday as some state Republican lawmakers seek to have them set aside – at least for a week.
Edwards’ orders have placed limits on bars, restaurants and attendance at live events. He also has a mask mandate in place.
Republicans argue that Edwards’ constantly-extended orders have gone past their necessary stage and a majority of them in the state legislature voted to have them set aside.
Attorney General Jeff Landry is expected to argue that a petition signed by a majority of lawmakers requires emergency orders be set aside, while Edwards argues that the state’s Constitution gives him broad powers in emergency situations.
“We’re doing everything we can to follow the data, the science, to be transparent,” said Edwards.
Landry issued a statement defending the state lawmakers’ actions.
“The statute clearly outlines that the governor cannot ignore or reject the checks and balances that underpin our government,” he said.
A District Court judge will hear the case.