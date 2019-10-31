BATON ROUGE, La. — The gloves were off at the first and only televised debate of the runoff. Gov. John Bel Edwards and Eddie Rispone shared the stage in Baton Rouge at the Louisiana Public Broadcasting studio Wednesday night and at many times it felt like a screaming match.

Yelling ramped up on topics like medicaid, the idea of a constitutional convention, the economy, infrastructure and criminal justice reform.

“What about the 16 murders,” Rispone said, asking Edwards about inmates who were let out of jail.

“You ought to stop lying and fear mongering,” Edwards said.

“What about the 16 murders,” Rispone said again.

“You know the most conservative people in the state supported criminal justice reform,” said Edwards.

Tax issues also got under the skin of both candidates.

“You’ve raised taxes by $5 billion, the highest tax increase in Louisiana,” Rispone said.

“That’s phony too,” Edwards said.

“It’s not phony it’s there,” Rispone said.

Like previous debates -- the format allowed the candidates to ask questions and follow ups of each other. It became even more apparent there is no love lost between these two.

“(I am) an outsider, not beholden to special interests, (I could) go in there and make this happen,” said Rispone.

“Mr. Rispone you are a walking special interest,” the governor replied.

The contrast between the two certainly making for a spirited debate ahead of the Nov. 16 election.