NEW ORLEANS — Real-life royalty was surprised by a Carnival king Saturday when the Crown Prince and Princess of Greece were greeted by Robert S. Boh, the King of Carnival 2019, who with the Rex Captain and costumed lieutenants made a rare post-season visit to Antoine’s Restaurant.

The brief encounter between Rex and the Greek royalty came 66 years to the day that Greek King Pavlos and Queen Frederika of the Hellenes visited New Orleans. The king and queen were the grandparents of His Royal Highness Pavlos, the Crown Prince of Greece, and the Crown Princess Marie-Chantal.

On Saturday night, Rex and his entourage entered the large Antoine’s Annex dining room to the sound of his familiar herald trumpeters, followed by the playing of his anthem, “If Ever I Cease to Love.”

Boh read a proclamation to the royals, explaining that Rex was there to commemorate the royal visit 66 years ago as well as the fact that the prince and princess began their courtship here in New Orleans some 30 years ago.

“We invite you, royal cousins, to claim our beloved New Orleans as your second capital city and hope that you will return often to share the pleasures of this happy realm, bringing special joy to our many devoted Hellenic citizens,” said Boh.

Rex officials said the krewe’s royal visit to Antoine’s was arranged by local businessman and philanthropist John Georges, owner of The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate and chairman of Georges Enterprises. Georges is the local honorary consul to Greece. He and his wife Dathel were seated at the head table with the prince and princess, along with businessman Joe Canizaro and his wife and Saints/Pelicans owner Gayle Benson and Archbishop Gregory Aymond.

“It’s a historic event for the city of New Orleans and as the leaders in all of Carnival,” said the Rex Captain, who by tradition is not identified. “It’s a wonderful event for us to receive them and welcome them and thank them for all of their good charitable works that align with our motto, Pro Bono Publico - for the public good.”

When King Paul and Queen Frederika of the Hellenes visited New Orleans in Nov. 1953, they also dined at Antoine’s. According to a 2018 article by The New Orleans Advocate’s society columnist Nell Nolan, the royals also held a news conference in the Roosevelt Hotel and took part in a parade to City Hall (now Gallier Hall) where they were designated honorary citizens of New Orleans.

In remembrance of the gala dinner, Antoine’s has a framed photo and invitation to the dinner hanging against the far wall of its Annex dining room.

Also on display in Antoine’s is memorabilia from another royal visit, this one of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor in 1950. Visiting at Mardi Gras that year, the couple also dined at Antoine’s and attended the Rex ball, where they famously bowed and curtsied to the Rex and Comus monarchs seated on the throne at the Municipal Auditorium.