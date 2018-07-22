Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu told CNN that he would like to see former vice president Joe Biden run in the 2020 president election.

During an edition of “The Axe Files,” which aired on CNN on July 21, Landrieu said, he would like someone to run who has “done that before, that can stabilize and just rebalance the country for four years.”

"If I had to pick today, I would -- and he could take over tomorrow, and -- you know, life would be a lot better for everybody,” Landrieu said.

He also noted that Biden understands the working-class in a way that “most people don’t.”

According to CNN, in an interview last July, Landrieu said he was not running for president but said “you’d never rule out running (for) anything.”

