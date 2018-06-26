There's a new hazing law in town. Here's what it means.

The Louisiana Legislature passed House Bill 78, now known as Act 635 or the Max Gruver Act after the LSU freshman who died last fall after a night of drinking at Phi Delta Fraternity.

His death inspired several proposed bills to stop hazing, and this one puts into place harsh penalties, like jail time and fines ranging from $1,000 to $10,000.

Time behind bars can be anywhere from 30 days to five years. The degree of punishment depends on whether someone becomes seriously injured or dies.

The bill, authored by Rep. Nancy Landry, R-Lafayette, passed the House by a vote of 88-1 and was signed into law by the governor May 31.

Now hazing is considered a felony in Louisiana as it is in at least 11 other states, according to the Associated Press.

The bill defined hazing as any intentional, knowing or reckless act directed against another when both of the following apply:

The person knew or should have known that the act endangers the physical health or safety of the other person or causes severe emotional distress.

The act was associated with pledging, being initiated into, affiliating with, participating in, holding office in, or maintaining membership in any organization.

It provides a litany of examples of hazing, ranging from physical brutality (whipping and paddling a la "Dazed and Confused") to excess alcohol consumption (like in Gruver's case) or sleep deprivation.

The latter that came into question last fall, too, through civil lawsuits filed against a University of Louisiana at Lafayette fraternity.

The two suits allege a UL Lafayette student subjected to forced sleep-deprivation and other Kappa Sigma fraternity hazing during the 2016 homecoming weekend fell asleep at the wheel and killed another student.

Fraternities or organizations can be fined and sanctioned, too, along with their leadership for failing to report hazing. Sanctions can include losing public funds.

And it doesn't matter if the victim "voluntarily" participated. It is still considered hazing and a felony, according to the law.

The law applies to colleges, of course, as well as elementary and secondary schools.

