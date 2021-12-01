Higgins to skip Washington Mardi Gras because of COVID rules

The Advocate reports that Republican U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins said he’s skipping the event because of the COVID-19 screening required of attendees.

NEW ORLEANS — One of Louisiana’s congressmen won’t be attending the Washington Mardi Gras festivities put on by the state’s congressional delegation early next year.

The Mystick Krewe of Louisianians hosts the Jan. 27-29 event at the Washington Hilton Hotel. Even though Higgins won’t attend, he said his staff would handle arrangements for those from his 3rd Congressional District who want to participate.