Homeland security chief says no reason to worry about Louisiana election integrity

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf says there is nothing to worry about locally.

NEW ORLEANS — Recent hurricanes that left Louisiana limping along are why acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf wound up in the city on Friday morning.

“This'll be my third visit to the state within several months,” Wolf said. He met with the Coast Guard, at their Algiers headquarters, and FEMA to ensure that the right response is happening.

Aside from natural disasters, Wolf says he's also focused on the upcoming election.

“My greatest concern is we're going to have certain nation-states such as Iran, Russia, China, who will try to say they have compromised the system when, in fact, they have not,” he said. “It's part of that disinformation campaign.

”While there have been reports in recent days of foreign adversaries trying influencing voters in some states, Wolf says there is nothing to worry about locally.

WWL-TV spoke with Wolf as Reuters broke the news that the Louisiana National Guard was called in to help stop cyberattacks aimed at smaller governments in the state. The article says "it is unclear if the hackers sought to target systems tied to the election in Louisiana or were simply hoping for a payday."

Wolf said that the Department of Homeland Security and all 50 Secretaries of State -- who oversee elections -- have faster and more direct lines of communication these days, so threats should be caught quickly.

“We have a number of states, including Louisiana, that are using some of our cyber services from the Department of Homeland Security to make sure that their systems are as secure as they can be,” he said.

He says there is one goal this time of year.