BATON ROUGE — Louisiana's House Republican Caucus has sent a letter to Gov. John Bel Edwards saying its members can't support more taxes to address the state's budget without spending reforms and transparency.

The House GOP Caucus, led by Chairman Lance Harris of Alexandria, sent the letter to Edwards on what is likely the eve of his call for a third Special Session of the spring. It's signed on caucus letterhead by Harris, who is speaking on behalf of the caucus.

But Edwards' spokesman Richard Carbo said the letter is an attempt by Harris to sabotage the coming session and that Harris went rogue by sending the letter without speaking to his members.

He also said the letter "doesn't reflect our conversations with (Republican House) Speaker (Taylor) Barras)."

"This is an attempt from Rep. Harris to set the next special session up for failure, but Gov. Edwards isn’t going to let that happen," Carbo said. "He can’t keep making demands and moving the goal post without consulting with his caucus."

Harris dismissed Carbo's claims, saying Barras and the caucus' executive committee approved the letter before it was sent. USA Today Network is seeking confirmation from Barras that he approved the letter.

"Carbo never has spoken for the House Republican delegation," Harris said in an interview with USA Today Network. "Many members have called me requesting that the governor consider spending reforms. It may make everybody's job easier to reach a resolution."

Republicans in the House said they want Edwards to sign what's known as the Louisiana Checkbook Bill (Senate Bill 13 by Sen. Rick Ward, R-Baton Rouge) into law and reconsider supporting previous bills by House Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, to lower the state's expenditure limit.

Carbo said the governor plans to sign the Louisiana Checkbook bill. He said Barras didn't pursue his state expenditure bills beyond a resolution that did win approval.

House Republicans conceded taxes are needed to mitigate next year's $648 million budget gap, but they want Edwards, a Democrat, to include in his guidelines for the special session budgetary reforms.

"We agree in the necessity of funding our essential priorities," the letter said. "We also believe that it is necessary to enact transparent budgeting and spending policies and reduce the size of state government."

Two previous Special Sessions to address the shortfall ended without any significant new taxes.

The budget crisis is created because about $1.4 billion in temporary taxes expire on June 30, the day before the state's 2018-19 fiscal year begins.

"While it is your right as the chief executive of the state to set the agenda for any special legislative session that you call, we ask that you consider the results of the two previous special sessions and know that our constituents continue to resoundingly tell us that state government should live within its means," the Republicans said in the letter.

The House GOP Caucus also wants Edwards' Special Session guidelines to allow legislation to give the state legislative auditor the authority to audit the records of any state agency.

That is likely related to Republicans' previous efforts to allow the auditor to access income tax records of Medicaid insurance recipients to make sure they're eligible.

"Before we enact yet another tax, it is imperative that the taxpayers see that you are willing to allow the Legislature the ability to identify areas of waste, fraud and abuse in addition to allowing for a transparent and savings-minded approach to government spending," Republicans said in the letter.

If Edwards doesn't meet the House GOP demands, he could again lack enough support for new taxes.

"To ask for taxes without reform could very well yield a similar result to previous attempts at the same," the letter said.

Carbo blamed Harris for the previous Special Session's "collapse."

"Rep. Harris’ letter is full of platitudes, yet short on facts," Carbo said. "He already let one special session collapse. It’d be ashamed for him to subject the people of Louisiana to another costly special session that doesn’t result in TOPS, higher education, sheriffs and district attorneys being fully funded."

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1

