BATON ROUGE — As the Senate prepares to vote Sunday on a compromise to fund the state’s budget, ending a conundrum that has tormented lawmakers and citizens alike for the last three years, two Senate leaders reflected on how the deal came together and what lies ahead for Louisiana.

Committees led by the Democratic Sens. Eric LaFleur of Ville Platte and J.P. Morrell of New Orleans on Saturday approved bills that include the breakthrough terms that Gov. John Bel Edwards and the House agreed to on Friday.

Under that deal, the state will renew 0.45 percent of an expiring penny of sales tax for seven years and use an additional $466 million in revenue from that tax to fully fund TOPS scholarships and other parts of the state budget that had been vulnerable to cuts.

“I think the seven years is more important than the number was,” Morrell said of the 0.45 rate, which will lower the state portion of the sales tax to 4.45 percent on July 1 from 5 percent.

“There are no triggers; there are no caveats,” he said. “It’s seven years of stable revenue while they try to figure out how they want to deal with tax reform.”

Morrell added that the stability would improve the state’s standing in the eyes of its creditors and lower its borrowing costs, a benefit highlighted by Edwards after the vote Friday evening.

That could save the state money on capital outlay projects, an area that could receive greater focus from the Legislature, Morrell said, with the fiscal cliff now behind it.

LaFleur said he does not see much appetite for broader tax reform but expects the state’s teachers to campaign for a pay raise, in step with a growing national trend.

The compromise came after intense sparring between House Republicans, who initially wanted to extend only one-quarter of a cent of the state sales tax and worked their way up to four-tenths of a cent, and Edwards, the Democrats and most Senate Republicans, who wanted to extend a half of a cent to fund more services.

By late last week, the gap between the two sides amounted to only 10 cents on a $100 purchase, and LaFleur said they agreed to split the difference because it “just seemed foolish” to argue over “such a small amount of money that each person would have to pay on an annual basis.”

“We’ve been arguing about one-tenth of a penny,” he added. “There’s not an economist in America that would say that is enough to hurt the economy or grow government beyond its wildest dreams.”

House Republicans had said throughout the process that they were trying to shrink the size of state government to free up more money for growth in the private sector.

House Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, said in an interview Friday evening that he saw gains for both sides.

“It was important to the Republicans that we not overtax anyone if we could help it,” he said, and “for the Democrats, I think, it was to maintain the services that they think were important to the people in their districts.”

LaFleur said the governor should be more empowered by the results, as he was able to fully fund health care services for poorer state residents, which the most conservative Republicans wanted to gut.

Edwards, who is up for re-election next year, also saved the food stamps program from elimination and won full funding for higher education, which some Republicans also were willing to cut.

But LaFleur added that that contingents in each party both won and lost in the deal.

Republicans got funding for TOPS, which is mostly a benefit for middle- and upper-middle-class residents, but did so while also funding hospitals for the poor, he said.

The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus secured funding for programs valued by its constituents, like hospitals and food stamps, but had to retain a financing vehicle — the sales tax — that is generally seen as placing a disproportionate burden on low-income families.

But perhaps the biggest loser, LeFleur said, was the Legislature itself and its reputation among voters.

“Taxpayers have lost a lot in the last six months as we have talked about, at the end of the day, one-tenth of a penny,” he said. “To me, the Legislature lost more than anybody as a legitimate policymaker.”

“Because I think people look at what we did and recognize that it was purely political gamesmanship and had nothing to do with public policy,” he added. “So while the members of both sides sought to declare a victory or a loss, the taxpayers were caught just sitting out there watching us play this stupid game at their expense.”

Morrell said the state’s citizens are the one clear winner in the deal “in that we’re not charging $60-grand a day for a special session anymore.”

But when asked if the compromise bodes well for more cooperation in the House, where even the Republicans are divided, LaFleur was not as optimistic.

“I think we will go right back where we were,” he said.

Louisiana’s finances deteriorated after former governors Kathleen Blanco and Bobby Jindal slashed income taxes without eliminating many state services.

LaFleur contended that it took seven special sessions over three years to get a deal to stabilize the budget because of “the reluctance of the House to pay for the things that the public demands.”

LaFleur said Barras made the deal on Friday because he “got overrun by his membership.”

Barras said the 0.45-cent compromise was initiated by “a mixture of Democrats and Republicans.”

Barras met with Edwards and Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, on Friday before the House vote to work out the deal. Two other powerful Republican representatives — Lance Harris of Alexandria, the party’s leader in the Legislature, and Cameron Henry, the chairman of the House Appropriations Committee — both voted against the compromise.

On Saturday, the Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee, which Morrell chairs, advanced the sales tax bill without objection in four minutes.

Lafleur, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, proposed amendments Saturday that added back money for state departments that was not in the final House budget bill.

The Senate committee amendments included language that would appropriate any surplus revenue raised by the new portion of sales tax to those programs, which currently face a combined $42 million in cuts.

The amendments would shift some money from local housing of state prisoners to state parks. The bill was also changed to prioritize funding for the Department of Military Affairs and the Office of Elderly Affairs if the state revenue board recognizes additional revenue in July.

Republican members of the committee met the amendments with resistance, but ultimately accepted them without formally objecting.

The full Senate is expected Sunday to approve the House version of the sales tax bill and send the budget bill back to the House for final consideration.

The Louisiana House Republican Delegation released a statement Saturday objecting to the Senate Finance Committee amendments, saying they would allow Edwards to have a "slush fund" for any revenue raised that exceeds official forecasts.

"If it comes back to the House in its current form, I will reject it," Henry said in a press release Saturday.

LaFleur characterized the latitude the amendments would give to Edwards as necessary for quickly balancing the funding needs of departments operating at standstill budget levels or lower.

He thought that enough weary House Republicans would vote to concur on the Senate amendments. But the Senate also could drop that provision to avoid another fight.

© LSU Manship School News Service