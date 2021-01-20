How will Trump pass the 'nuclear football' to Biden?

With President Trump in Florida at the time of the inauguration, this handoff will happen a little differently.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — With outgoing President Donald Trump not in attendance at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration, we're left questioning: how will he handoff the "nuclear football?"

The "nuclear football," the briefcase containing nuclear attack plans, is carried by a military aide who accompanies the president at all times.

Typically, the "football" is physically handed off from one military aide to another as the new president takes his oath. But with the outgoing and incoming presidents not in the same place during the transfer of power, a new plan is in place.

The "football" has become symbolic of the president's sole responsibility to order a nuclear attack. Contrary to popular belief, it does not contain a big red button to automatically launch a nuclear strike. It does however, contain the equipment and plans necessary to order an attack, including an emergency broadcast system and the "biscuit," an electronic identification card authorizing the president's authority, according to an article by CNN.

In reality, there are multiple "nuclear footballs."

One traveled with President Trump to Florida on Air Force One, and one will be transferred to Biden by a military aide at the inauguration ceremony.

This doesn't mean that they both have the power to launch a nuclear strike. According to an article by NBC, U.S. officials say Donald Trump will maintain authority until 11:59:59 a.m. today, and Joe Biden's football will become activated at noon.