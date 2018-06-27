BATON ROUGE — TOPS, colleges and most other state programs and agencies are officially fully funded after the Revenue Estimating Conference on Tuesday recognized the coming revenue from new tax bills that take effect July 1.

Gov. John Bel Edwards wasted no time signing a new sales tax bill after its cleared the Legislature Sunday afternoon and the REC was called into session within 48 hours.

"This meeting is hastily called ... and staff has worked feverishly," said the governor's Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, chairman of the four-person panel. "It's necessary to recognize (the revenue) to move forward with the budget."

REC approval was required before the new revenue could be plugged into the budget.

The REC estimated $466 million will be generated from the signature 0.45 sales tax passed in the third Special Session that was authored by state Rep. Paula Davis, R-Baton Rouge.

"That's the one everyone was biting their nails on the whole time," said legislative economist Greg Albrecht as he testified before the panel.

Another $34 million was recognized from a bill passed in the second Special Session eliminating a tax break on out-of-state income authored by state Rep. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe.

Total: $500 million in new taxes.

That's about $50 million less than Edwards wanted, but enough to avert a crisis in next year's budget that begins July 1.

The new revenue will shield virtually every agency and program from significant cuts other than the Department of Corrections, which will have to give an IOU to sheriffs for housing state inmates.

Lawmakers said they will find a way to ultimately fund the sheriffs. That could come from an uptick in tax collections not yet recognized or through savings sought in another agency.

“We’re going to make this work,” Louisiana Department of Corrections Secretary Jimmy LeBlanc has said.

Corrections officers will however, receive a raise LeBlance said is necessary for retention and is a public safety issue. Corrections has suffered as much as a 70-percent first-year turnover rate in new officers.

The budget crisis was created because $1.4 billion in temporary taxes expire June 30. Most of that revenue came from a one-cent sales tax that generated more than $800 million annually.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1

