Jared Brossett voted out as budget committee chair while absent from city council meeting

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Council voted Thursday to remove Jared Brossett from his chair at the head of the budget committee after the councilman was arrested for DWI earlier this week.

Brossett was a no-show at the Thursday city council meeting, and many of the ordinances he put up for the meeting were shelved for later consideration.

He was also absent from the Wednesday night debate held for the candidates up for election on Nov. 13.

Brossett was arrested Monday after NOPD officers allegedly found him passed out at the wheel in front of a Brother's Food Mart on Elysian Fields.

It was the second DWI arrest for Brossett in less than two years.

He was arrested less than six blocks away in 2020 after crashing a city-owned car into an SUV.

Following his first arrest, Brossett agreed to counseling in lieu of sentencing. It's unclear how his new arrest will affect that agreement.

Brossett was also arrested in Florida for DWI in 2006.

