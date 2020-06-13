x
Edwards rejects 8 bills, including car insurance bill

The Democratic governor said the bill didn’t include a commitment to lower insurance rates as supporters promised.
Gov. John Bel Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards has vetoed eight bills passed by Louisiana lawmakers in their regular session. 

The vetoes issued Friday strike down the business lobby’s top priority, a measure to scale back damage claims against insurance companies in car accident lawsuits. 

The Democratic governor said the bill didn’t include a commitment to lower insurance rates as supporters promised. GOP lawmakers are trying to pass a similar measure in the ongoing special session. 

Edwards said he’s willing to continue negotiations. 

Edwards also scrapped bills that would have given lawmakers more oversight of state contracts and would have enacted new restrictions on ads from lawyers promising big paydays by suing businesses. 

