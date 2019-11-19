NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana's attorney general, Jeff Landry, is expected to be the new chairman for the Republican Attorneys General Association, a spokesperson with the organization said Monday.

The association's aim is to keep the current Republican majority amongst state attorneys general and expand it.

"I am honored and excited to take over as Chairman of such an outstanding organization," Landry said. "I will work with my colleagues to continue to elect rule of law champions across the country, including in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, states that President Trump picked up in 2016. As Chairman, I pledge to make our communities safer, protect the Constitution, and defend our values."

Landry, who was reelected outright as Louisiana's attorney general in October, is expected to lead the organization in five attorney general races where the incumbent is Republican.

