Jefferson Parish president, sheriff re-elected without competition

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Some Jefferson Parish leaders celebrated an early victory on Thursday, as nobody signed up to challenge them ahead of the Oct. 14 election.

According to NOLA.com, Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng and Sheriff Joe Lopinto were among the parish leaders who were automatically re-elected as a result.

Assessor Thomas Capella, Coroner Gerry Cvitanovich and Clerk of Court Jon Gegenheimer were also re-elected in the same fashion, all of whom, like Sheng and Lopinto, are Republicans.

Not all parish seats are safe though. In somewhat of a surprise, Jean Lafitte Mayor Tim Kerner, Jr. will challenge District Attorney Paul Connick, Jr.

Connick has served as D.A. for the parish since he was elected in 1997. Connick and Kerner are now expected to face off in the Oct. 14 election.

Kerner has served as mayor of Jean Lafitte since 2020, his father Timothy Kerner, Sr. is a state representative who preceded his son as mayor of Jean Lafitte.

There are also competitive seats within the Jefferson Parish council, at-large Division B incumbent Scott Walker will face off against Dominick Impastato, who was term-limited in his 4th District seat.

At-large Division A incumbent Ricky Templet will face off against 5th district councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken, who was also term-limited, as well as Metairie resident Frankie Hyers.

Qualifying ended Thursday.